The eclectic jury will decide who wins this edition's coveted Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

The international jury of the 74th Berlin Film Festival, led by Lupita Nyong’o, has been announced.

The jury will include German filmmaker Christian Petzold (Afire), Chinese filmmaker Ann Hui (The Golden Era, Love After Love), American actor-producer-director Brady Corbet (Mysterious Skin, Vox Lux), Spanish filmmaker Albert Serra (Pacifiction), Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca (Fortunata), and Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko (“The Museum of Abandoned Secrets”, “Your Ad Could Go Here”).

Together, they will decide who will win the festival’s Golden and the Silver Bears.

The Berlinale has also announced who will head the festival’s Encounters sidebar. The three directors in the jury will be Argentina’s Lisandro Alonso (Jauja, Eureka), Canada’s Denis Côté (Un été comme ça) and Italy’s Tizza Covi (Vera).

The jury for the best first feature award, given to a debut film across the Berlinale sections, includes American filmmaker Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Canadian film curator and writer Andréa Picard, and Danish producer Katrin Pors.

Elsewhere, German director and screenwriter Ilker Çatak (The Teacher’s Lounge), Spanish sound artist and researcher Xabier Erkizia, and American director / screenwriter Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin, Perpetrator) are the international short film jury for the 2024 Berlinale Shorts competition.

Additionally, speakers at the festival’s Berlinale Talents initiative this year include Martin Scorsese, Lupita Nyong’o, Joanna Hogg, Ira Sachs, Peaches and Mati Diop.

The Berlin Film Festival runs from 15 – 25 February. Stay tuned to Euronews Culture, who will be on the ground and publishing daily reports and reviews from Berlin.