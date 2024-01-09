The incident allegedly occurred after a party on 1 July. Theis denies the claim, stating the encounter was consensual.

Samuel Theis, the French actor and film-maker, known for his role alongside Sandra Hüller in the Oscar-tipped and Golden Globe-winning film drama Anatomy of a Fall, is facing allegations of rape.

As reported by Variety, Theis was removed from his directorial film project Je Le Jure after a crew member accused him of sexual assault.

The incident allegedly occurred midway through the filming process, following a party at an apartment with the cast and crew on 1 July, according to French newspaper Liberation.

The unidentified crew member alleges that, while intoxicated, he stayed overnight at the apartment and was sexually assaulted the next morning.

This image released by Neon shows, from left, Samuel Theis, Sandra Hüller and Milo Machado Graner in a scene from "Anatomy of a Fall." Credit: AP

Theis has denied the accusation, stating that the encounter was consensual.

Upon learning of the incident, the film's producer, Caroline Bonmarchand, hired a third party organisation to conduct a formal investigation. During this process, Theis was removed from the set but continued to direct remotely.

The unnamed crew member has since reportedly filed a police complaint against Theis.