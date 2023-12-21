Imagination, innovation, technology, and entertainment were the key ingredients at the Creative Industries Week in Baku. The capital of Azerbaijan welcomed new players from the creative sector.

The Creative Industries Week, a forum to support young creatives in expanding their horizons and engaging their imagination, took place in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, from November 27 to December 3.

The GameTech 48-hour hackathon was one of the eagerly anticipated initiatives that was part of the event. Attended by the young coding community, the format centred around rapid and collaborative engineering to test the knowledge and skills of digital experts. As many as 13 teams competed against each other to create mobile and computer games, pitching their ideas to a panel of judges at the end of the exercise.

Film also played a role in the creative week in the form of the first Cinemo Mobile Film Festival, which shone a light on cinematic pieces shot with mobile phones. This first edition of the competition had three categories: narratives, documentaries and films about social issues. The aim of the festival was to identify upcoming names in the industry and promote social values through cinema that was shot on mobiles. The event’s opening ceremony, held at the Nizami Cinema Center, drew a young audience. “Detour” by French director Michel Gondry was the first film to be screened.