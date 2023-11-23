Divisions have been sown in the 80s pop duo Hall & Oates as a confidential lawsuit continues between the founding pair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daryl Hall has taken out a restraining order against his bandmate John Oates. It’s part of an ongoing lawsuit between the Hall & Oates duo that has been sealed by the courts.

The lawsuit was filed against Oates as an individual and his trust at the Nashville chancery court on 16 November and has been categorised as a contract/debt dispute. The restraining order was granted on 17 November and comes into effect on 30 November.

Details beyond that are unknown.

Hall, 77, formed Hall & Oates with Oates, 75, in 1972 and rose to fame with hits such as ‘Maneater’, ‘I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)’, and ‘You Make My Dreams’.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and as of 2020 Hall claimed he’d been working on a new album for the duo.

In a revealing interview with Bill Maher's Club Random podcast in 2022, Hall said that he and Oates were “brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we've always been very separate, and that's a really important thing for me”.