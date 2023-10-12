The 15th edition of the festival celebrated Hajibeyli’s contribution to Azerbaijani culture and welcomed classical musicians from around the world.

It’s become one of the most important fixtures on Azerbaijan’s cultural calendar, and this year’s 15th edition of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Music Festival was no exception.

Recently held in the capital Baku, the event welcomes classical musicians from around the world.

A celebration of Hajibeyli’s contribution to Azerbaijani culture, the festival seeks to foster young musical talent.

It also attempts to push the boundaries of artistic expression and innovation, while also promoting the works of maestros that are not so well known.

"They have tackled a piece by a French composer who is not so well known, Gabriel Fauré, whose death in 1924 will be commemorated next year," explained violinist Franck Chevalier.

Franck Chevalier, Violinist Euronews

"He’s a great French composer, very special and perhaps the most "French" of composers. It’s a type of music that has a very particular character, very different from German music, which is generally very dominant, and I think they have found this French spirit remarkably well, so I’d like to warmly congratulate them."

Masterclasses are a major feature of the festival. Established in 1996, the renowned Diotima Quartet held one of their own for the students of the Baku Music Academy.

“This masterclass is very useful for us, as we were shown various interpretations of the piece, so we can choose the one that we will use in our performances," violinist Humay Hacizade told Cult.

In addition to honing student skills, the festival plays host to several concerts and live performances, many of which attempt to bring new meaning to the greats.

“Today’s project is called Paradox of Serenity and the main idea in choosing the repertoire is Beethoven’s slow music," explained Osman Eyublu, a violinist and pianist.

Osman Eyublu, Violinist and Pianist Euronews

"Because today in the 21st century we have an image of this composer only from [a] pathetic and dramatic side, and in this concert, I tried to show his more serene side,” he added.

Along with Baku, the annual Uzeyir Hajibeyli Music Festival stages several concerts in cities across Azerbaijan over the course of four days.