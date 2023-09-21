Toulouse becomes Toon Town as animators gather at Cartoon Forum

By Frédéric Ponsard

The forum brings together film makers and funders and offers a first glimpse of 76 new cartoon projects.

Animators from all over Europe are attending the three-day Cartoon Forum in Toulouse.

Founded over 30 years ago, the event attracts creators, broadcasters and producers from across Europe and beyond, with 40 countries represented in 2023.

Over the course of the forum, 76 projects will be pitched, with creative teams giving their artistic and business plans.

“Broadcasters and streamers make their selections, producers find funding and co-producers too,” said Annick Maes, Cartoon Forum’s managing director.

Euronews journalist Frédéric Ponsard visited the forum and you can see his full report above.