Kaufman, best known for his thought-provoking and surreal films, including 'Being John Malkovich' and 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', received a special accolade in Sarajevo.

Esteemed American screenwriter and director, Charlie Kaufman, was bestowed with a prestigious honorary award at the Sarajevo Film Festival in recognition of his remarkable impact on the world of cinema.

The accolade was presented just before an outdoor screening of the renowned film Adaptation, directed by Spike Jonze and featuring Kaufman's acclaimed screenplay.

The movie earned him an Oscar nomination in 2003, cementing his position as a creative force in the industry.

"I'm very grateful for this honour. I loved the city when I was here in 2008 and I love it now. I love the warmth of the people," expressed Kaufman upon receiving the award.

Jovan Marjanović, the director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, had the privilege of presenting the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award to Kaufman.

Marjanović commended Kaufman's unique cinematic contributions: "For many years, both as a screenwriter and a director, Kaufman has been bringing laughter, sadness, comfort, empathy, to audiences worldwide, all within an aesthetic universe so uniquely his own that if we were to see just one scene from his film, it would be simply impossible to mistake it for the work of any other author."

Kaufman's history with the Sarajevo Film Festival dates back to its 14th edition, where his directorial debut Synecdoche, New York was showcased to festival-goers in 2008.