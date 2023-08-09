The US hip-hop sensation’s show at the Italian capital’s ancient Circus Maximus caused a ruckus, with approximately 60 people needing medical treatment.

A concert by American rapper Travis Scott at Rome’s ancient Circus Maximus on Monday 7 August resulted in around 60 people needing medical treatment.

The 32-year-old artist opened his Utopia tour at the Italian capital’s monumental site — once the Roman Empire’s chariot racecourse — to a crowd of around 60,000 eager fans.

Joining Scott on stage was disgraced hip-hop veteran Kanye West, who has received significant opprobrium for his anti-Semitic tirades online.

But things spiralled out of control after a suspected pepper-spray incident, leaving dozens of fans injured and approximately 60 in need of medical treatment. A 14-year-old was also hospitalised after falling from a four-metre height. He had tried to enter the Circus Maximus to watch the show, and had attempted to elude security.

Italian police are investigating the case, while certain public figures have already spoken out about the ruckus, which led to an “earthquake”-like effect throughout the city.

“We will judge rock concerts negatively,” stated the director of the Colosseum archaeological park.

This is not the first time one of Scott’s concerts has resulted in tragedy. Back in November 2021, his concert at the Astroworld Festival in his native Houston, Texas, led to a crowd rush which left 10 dead and dozens others injured.