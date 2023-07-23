Two new exhibitions in the UK capital will display outfits worn by the new King and Queen as well as key players at the coronation ceremony.

If you’re in London this summer, it’s likely you’ll have the recent coronation in the back of your mind.

Whether you’re a casual royal watcher or a die hard fan, the city has plenty on offer.

As well as paying a visit to Westminster Abbey, where the culmination of the pomp and pageantry in May, Buckingham Palace is also opening its doors to the public.

Part of the display within the spectacular Ballroom Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

The coronation outfits worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla are on display at the iconic royal residence.

The special display is part of the Summer Opening of the State Rooms; they’re celebrating the 30th anniversary since the palace first opened to the public.

A close-up of embroidered details on Camilla's coronation dress, including one of her Jack Russell Terriers and the name of one of her grandchildren. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023

You’ll be able to follow in the footsteps of the royal couples, as the exhibition is held in the Ballroom, used by Charles and Camilla as a coronation rehearsal space.

The impressive room plays host to the outfits, jewellery and insignia worn by the royals at Westminster Abbey and later on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Camilla's Robe of Estate on display Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

Catch the exhibition before it ends on 24 September 2023.

If you haven’t had your fill of coronation memorabilia, the stunning outfits worn by Penny Mordaunt - Leader of the House and Lord President of the Privy Council - and the Speaker of the House of Commons and his team will be on show at the Palace of Westminster.

Leader of the House and Lord President of the Privy Counci Penny Mordaunt at May's coronation Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tours of the State Apartments, which run between 22 July and 2 September, will put on display Mordaunt’s teal dress and cape, which saw her top best dressed lists everywhere.

While the outfit, from the London-based label Safiyaa, which features a fern motif embroidered by the atelier Hand and Lock, will only be on display from 3 August, there’s plenty more to see at the impressive historical site.

Mordaunt's teal, hand embroidered outfit will be on display AFP via Getty Images

Held at the magnificent State Apartments of Speaker’s House, visitors can see the black and gold Robe of State worn by the Speaker himself, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Hoyle described the ceremonial clothing as “unique and special as the once-in-a-lifetime historic state occasion to which they were worn”, adding, “Apart from feeling very honoured to be able to attend the Coronation of King Charles III, I was very pleased to be joined by my team in the procession to the Abbey”.

British politician and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Outfits worn by his staff, including the attire of the Serjeant at Arms, the Speaker’s Chaplain, the Speaker’s Secretary and a Major from the Household Cavalry who led the procession to Westminster Abbey on 6 May, will go on display.

Sir Lindsay’s outfit has particular historical significance, especially the lace jabot and cuffs.

They were traditionally worn by Speakers to parliamentary occasions, before the former title holder John Bercow eschewed them during his tenure.

The pieces were sent to a museum in Devon, before Hoyle chose to add them to his now iconic look at the coronation.