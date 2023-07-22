Tony Bennett: A life in pictures

The crooner's crooner, Tony Bennett sang with just about everybody across so many genres over several generations. Here's a look at some his most memorable moments.

Regular readers will know that we can't resist a listicle so perhaps you can imagine the fun we've had trying to think of the artists Tony Bennett did not perform over his long and illustrious singing career.

From Paul McCartney, to Judy Garland, Amy Winehouse, Placido Domingo, Queen Latifah, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder - there's an almost endless galaxy of stars who duetted with him.

Here's a small selection of Bennett's most memorable moments captured on film.

Thousands of people like me will probably remember listening to Bennett melodious voice while being with parents. 'This is the sound of heaven' my dad used to say. I'm sure he's right. Tony Bennett RIP.