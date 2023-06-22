Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the richest men in the world are doing battle on social media about the prospect of a cage fight. Yes, you read that right.

What if two of the richest people in the world decide to settle their differences in a cage fight? We are not sure if it will happen but, according to social media messages and videos Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might soon be getting it on in the octagon.

Tesla CEO Musk recently shared a message on his Twitter account that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg. The Meta boss responded via his Instagram account by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption "send me location".

The Verge's editor Alex Heath claims that Zuckerberg’s post on his Instagram account is, in fact, not a joke, which means the ball is now in Musk’s court. And to add fuel to the increasingly hot social media fire, Zuckerberg's last video post on his Instagram account is about a ju-jitsu fight with Mikey Musumeci.

Mark Zuckerberg's answer to Elon Musk's Twitter message about cage fight. Mark Zuckerberg @Instagram

For this video, Zuckerberg commented: "Great learning from ju-jitsu legend @mikeymusumeci... and starting to prepare for our MMA debuts."

After this story was published, Musk responded with two words: “Vegas Octagon.” He then tweeted: “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

There are thousands of comments on this video about a potencial fight Musk VS Zuckerberg

A history of violence

Zuckerberg, 39, has previously trained for mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts and is reported to have also won a number of ju-jitsu fights.

Musk has more than proved he's willing and able to do the unexpected but the dream or disaster match-up may go no further as he's also tweeted that he never works out, "except for picking up his kids, and throwing them in the air."

Seconds out. Let's just wait and see if we'll have to ready to rumble.