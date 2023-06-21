The pop superstar has released international dates for her record-breaking Eras tour, with shows set for Australasia, Europe and Asia in 2024 - and could she be a Glastonbury headliner too?

To the joy of ‘swifties’ across the globe, Taylor Swift has announced international dates for her record-breaking Eras tour, with shows set for venues across the UK, Europe, Australasia and Asia to take place in 2024.

For those into armchair detective work, there are rumours that the pop sensation may well headline Glastonbury festival. Swift is playing 9 confirmed shows in the UK, but there’s a gap in her dates which coincides with the iconic event’s final night. Rumours have been swirling about a performance from the ‘Shake It Off’ singer ever since she missed her headline slot in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Super fans have been anxiously waiting for dates for this leg of her tour, which saw Swift play to record audiences in the US.

Tick-tick boom

Demand for the tickets was so high that it overwhelmed the website Ticketmaster's systems, with thousands of fans left unable to obtain seats as a result.

The fiasco was so heavily criticised that the ticket company was forced to answer questions in front of US senators about its handling of the situation.

Swift herself poured scorn on Ticketmaster, saying it was "excruciating" to watch fans struggling to get tickets, while claiming she had been assured the selling process would go without a hitch.

Dates in Europe, Australasia and Asia are being handled in a more organised way, with UK fans invited to register interest via Swift's website. When registration closes, they’ll be sent a purchase link to secure their tickets.

Putting on a show - Swift performing in Detroit TAS23/Getty

Many potential attendees have faced long queues while trying to access the website though, so it seems as if the process might not be as smooth as promised.

Ticketmaster has attempted to preempt any complaints, saying, “We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available”, adding, "tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis while currently-available inventory lasts".

Billboard magazine has estimated that the ticket revenue from the 52-date US tour was a staggering $591 million (around €541m).

Kicking off in March, Swift played a three-hour, 44-song set spanning the entirety of her recording career to adoring fans.

She’ll start the second leg of her tour in November, playing to audiences in central and South America and will travel to Tokyo in February for her first gig outside of the Americas, playing at venues including Melbourne, Singapore and Paris before the final show in London on 17 August at Wembley Stadium.