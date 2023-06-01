1 June 1926 and 1937: Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman are born

For today's Culture Re-View we're starting off the month on a fun note. It's the shared birthdays of two cinema icons: Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman.

The two American actors were born on this day. Freeman, born on 1 June 1937 in Memphis Tennessee, will be celebrating his 86th birthday today. The legend of the screen has won an Oscar for his supporting acting performance in Million Dollar Baby, as well as nominations for four more films: Street Smart, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, and Invictus.

Monroe was born in Los Angeles, California 11 years prior in 1926. Had she not died in 1962 aged 36, she'd be celebrating her 97th birthday today. Monroe is, of course, the undeniably iconic figure of 50s cinema, known for her modelling, her acting career and her explosive private life.

To celebrate the pair's shared birthday, how about a quiz to see how well you can discern between some of their more intriguing quotes.

So do you know your Marilyns from your Morgans? Will you be tuning in later to Some Like It Hot or Se7en? Either way, over at Euronews Culture, we're raising a glass to the two of them.