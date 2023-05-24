US-born singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

By Euronews

The American-born singer Tina Turner has died aged 83 in her home near Zurich, Switzerland, her spokesperson has said.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness," the statement read. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

She died at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Turner was one of the best-loved female rock singers known for her on-stage charisma and a string of hits, selling more than 180 million albums worldwide in a career spanning seven decades.

The performer teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s, before triumphing in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It."

Turner was among the first celebrities to speak openly about domestic abuse she suffered during her marriage to Ike Turner.

The White House has mourned the "massive loss" of the rock singer.

"That is incredibly sad news. Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Tributes from the world of music and fashion have been flooding in on social media.

Turner's rocky and unique life spawned the 1993 biopic 'What's Love Got To Do With It' and a hit stage musical, 'Tina: The Musical.'

The singer was also the subject of the HBO documentary simply called 'Tina' in 2021.