Malala Yousafzai, the world-renowned Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate, has announced her latest project: a new memoir that promises to be her "most personal" work yet.

Atria Books, an imprint of SimPon & Schuster, revealed the news on Monday, generating excitement among Yousafzai's dedicated fanbase.

Yousafzai first gained global attention with her bestselling memoir "I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban," published in 2013.

The book chronicled her courageous advocacy for girls' education in Pakistan and the harrowing assassination attempt she survived by the Taliban in 2012 when she was just a teenager.

Since then, Yousafzai has become a symbol of resilience and determination, inspiring countless people around the world with her unwavering commitment to education and gender equality.

A candid exploration of her life in the public eye

A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. B.K. Bangash/AP

Now, at the age of 25, Yousafzai is ready to share more about her incredible journey in her upcoming memoir, which is currently untitled and has no scheduled release date.

Atria Books describes it as a "breathtaking story of recovery and search for identity, a candid exploration of her coming-of-age in the public spotlight, and an intimate look at her life today."

The memoir promises to offer readers a glimpse into Yousafzai's personal experiences, including the challenges and triumphs she has faced over the years.

In a statement released by Atria, Yousafzai expressed her excitement about the project, stating: "The last few years of my life have been marked by extraordinary transformation, and all the anguish and joy that accompanies growth. This is my most personal book yet and I hope that readers will find recognition, reassurance, and insight in my story."

The memoir will also include editions for young readers and picture books, offering Yousafzai’s inspiring story to a new generation of readers.