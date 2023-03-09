A period piece for the MeToo era, that's the description handed to the latest film from celebrated French director François Ozon.

Mon Crime follows the story of a young actress living in 1930s Paris who is the victim of an attempted sexual assault.

After her would-be assailant is found dead, she is put on trial and finally becomes a feminist icon.

Ahead of the film's release on March 8, Euronews spoke with the film's director about its importance and why he decided to set it in the 1930s.

Watch the interview in the video player above.