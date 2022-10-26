Visit Euronews
This content is not available in your region
Smell

World’s ‘dirtiest man’ dies in Iran aged 94

Amou Haji, dubbed the "dirtiest man in the world", has died at the age of 94
Amou Haji, dubbed the "dirtiest man in the world", has died at the age of 94   -   Copyright  AFP
By David Mouriquand

Amou Haji, an Iranian man dubbed the "dirtiest man in the world", has died at the age of 94 in the village of Dejgah, in the southern province of Fars.

He was so called because he had not washed for almost 70 years and he believed that staying dirty kept him alive for so long.

Haji lived in isolation in an open brick hut and had faced some “emotional setbacks in his youth.” 

According to Iranian news agency IRNA, years of not bathing left him with skin covered in “soot and pus”.

AFP
Amou Haji outside his home in the village of DejgahAFP

In a 2014 interview given to the Tehran Times, he shared mainly ate dead animals and particularly liked porcupine meat. He drank 1.5 gallons of water a day, cut his hair by burning it over a fire, and smoked countless cigarettes gifted to him by villagers - as well as a pipe filled with dried animal feces as tobacco.

AFP
Amou Haji, the "dirtiest man in the world", smoking his cigarettesAFP

Attempts to bathe him or provide him with clean water made him sad, but villagers did persuade Haji to take a bath a few months ago.

Having finally succumbed to pressure and washed, Haji became ill shortly afterwards and died at the age of 94.

You might also like