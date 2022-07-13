A prominent Greek stage actor and director has been found guilty of rape.

Dimitris Lignadis, who was the artistic director of Greece's National Theatre until he resigned in 2021, was found to have raped two men when they were children in 2010 and 2015.

The jury gave their guilty verdict in an Athens court in two of four cases of rape. A third case against the 57-year-old was dropped for insufficient evidence, while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify and had provided a false address.

Lignadis, who has denied the charges, resigned his position as artistic director when the accusations surfaced in February 2021, having held the position since 2019.

His lawyer is now calling for the court to consider mitigating circumstances before sentencing.