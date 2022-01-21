Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in Swiss daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-metre (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel.”

Turner recently sold the rights to her music catalogue to publishers BMG in a deal estimated to be worth over $50 million (€43.2 million).

She joins a growing list of artists to cash in on such a deal in an industry now dominated by streaming revenues.

The deal includes Turner's and her music publishing writer’s share of her music and recordings. They will also have sustained rights over her name, image, and likeness for merchandising and sponsorship deals.

Turner presents the new CD "Beyond" of Vocalists Regula Curti and Dechen Shak-Dagsay, not pictured, during a press conference in Erlenbach, Switzerland, May 14, 2009 ALESSANDRO DELLA BELLA/AP

Swiss news reports say they will be nearby neighbors to Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Turner, known for such hits as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship. Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.