French industry receives a boost after slow GDP growth

Industrial production in France has shifted at its most dramatic rate since May, showing a 1.1% jump in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data, released on Thursday, looks at output in a number of areas, including the gas, electricity, goods, and mining sectors.

December's results were particularly upbeat, with production rising by 1.1% on the month, following a marginal increase of 0.5% from October to November.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, industrial production also jumped by 1.1% in the last three months of the year.

Despite this, France's national statistics agency (INSEE), has warned that seasonal adjustments may have inflated the figures.

INSEE boosts end-of-year results to compensate for workers taking holidays in December but, the agency pointed out for this year, a high proportion of vacations were planned in January.

Due to the shift in holidays, this month's numbers may be unnaturally high.

To look at the breakdown between sectors: the creation of transport equipment (excluding motor vehicles and trailers) showed a strong output rise over the month, as was the case for food products and beverages.

Output in some energy-intensive industries remained lower in the last quarter of 2023, compared with the second quarter of 2021, as high electricity and gas prices hindered production, INSEE added.

The industry data arrives at the end of a week filled with economic announcements.

France's GDP results were released on Tuesday, showing underwhelming annual growth of 0.9%. On Wednesday, the country reported easing inflation numbers.