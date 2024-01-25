These are the fastest-growing jobs in Europe in 2024

AI, sustainability, and cybersecurity are on the rise, said LinkedIn in its latest report about job market prospects for 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The job market is going through a speedy transformation in Europe as competition for jobs has doubled in the last year, with new positions popping up that didn’t exist 20 years ago, according to LinkedIn’s latest survey.

Looking to the year ahead, the fastest-growing positions are related to sustainability, AI and business development, forecasted the employment-focused social platform.

LinkedIn carried out research examining millions of jobs started by its members between 1 January 2019 and 31 July 2023 to calculate a growth rate for each job title.

They found that two-thirds (67%) of European professionals are considering moving jobs this year, although there is increasing competition in the employment market.

In 2022, there was just one job opening for approximately every two active applicants in the UK and France on LinkedIn, although there is now just one job opening for approximately every four applicants.

37% of European professionals say they are looking for higher salaries to navigate the cost-of-living crisis, while 19% say they are more confident in their abilities and want to find a better role to grow their careers.

What jobs are on the rise?

The fastest growing jobs vary across the European countries studied, but the common trend shows that AI, sustainability, and cybersecurity roles are on the rise, as companies scramble to get to grips with these major trends impacting the economy.

In-demand job titles include: Sustainability Manager, Artificial Intelligence Engineer and Cyber Security Analyst.

"Heading into 2024, it’s clear that AI and sustainability are two of the main drivers fundamentally reshaping the labour market - with businesses increasingly looking to hire professionals with green and AI skills," said LinkedIn Managing Director for Europe and Latin America, Josh Graff. “Jobs in these areas make up some of the fastest-growing roles across Europe."

The five most sought-after positions in the UK in order are: sustainability manager, sales development representative, underwriting analyst (evaluating individuals and businesses to determine the level of risk they pose), chief revenue officer and dental therapist.

Matching skills to a position can be tricky

The report also notes that many professionals struggle to find out how to match their skills to open roles, given the fast pace of change. On top of this, 55% of hiring managers across Europe believe their companies are missing out on skilled candidates because they lack traditional qualifications.

"Many of these jobs didn’t even exist 20 years ago, and with the world of work continuing to change at such a rapid pace, adaptability has to be top of mind for business leaders," added Graff. "While Learning and Development initiatives have often been seen as a nice to have, upskilling and reskilling initiatives will now be crucial for attracting and retaining talent, as well ensuring your workforce has the skills needed to adapt to the changing world of work."