Google invests $1 billion in London-based data centre

By Greta Ruffino

Google has invested $1 billion in a new data centre in the UK, aiming to expand its capacity and provide services to businesses across the country.

Google has announced a $1 billion (€919 million) investment in a new data centre in the UK as part of its latest commitment to meeting the growing demand for internet services in the country.

The construction of the new site in Waltham Cross, north of London, which Google acquired in 2020, is already underway.

"The 33-acre site will create construction and technical jobs for the local community," Google said in a statement.

"Once complete, this investment will bring crucial compute capacity to businesses across the UK, supporting AI innovation and helping to ensure reliable digital services for Google Cloud customers and Google users in the UK and abroad," the company added.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his support in a tweet, saying that Google’s investment praises the UK's position in the tech European landscape.

"It's a huge vote of confidence in the UK as the largest tech economy in Europe, bringing with it good jobs and the infrastructure needed to support British businesses," he stated.

The investment aligns with the UK government's pledge to build digital infrastructure for a 'super-connected future' capable of supporting a large demand for lightning-fast internet access. Two years ago, the UK made progress in delivering improved digital infrastructure, with superfast broadband coverage rising to 97%.

This is not the first time that Google has invested in the UK, where it currently employs over 7,000 people.

In 2022, the giant technology company purchased more than one site in central London, including a building in Covent Garden, and another site in nearby King's Cross, where Google is building a new office and where its AI company DeepMind is also based.