How can ageing populations thrive?

Gathering for its annual meeting in the Swiss town of Davos, the World Economic Forum has released a new plan to support ageing societies.

Businesses, governments and civil society must be prepared to tackle longevity issues, according to a report released on Monday by the WEF.

By 2050, the global population over 60 years old will double to 2.1 billion people, a phenomenon that will throw up a host of challenges.

For instance, many pensioners could risk outliving their retirement savings by between eight and almost 20 years.

In order to encourage policy-makers and private sector players to tackle these issues, the WEF has outlined six longevity principles.

These points bring together the expertise of business leaders, finance professionals, academics, health experts, and civil society leaders:

Planning for demographic changes on a global scale is difficult due to national differences in pensions, retirement ages, and healthcare.

That said, the WEF hopes to provide a common language to discuss these problems whilst moving them more into the spotlight.