TotalEnergies employees offered €2,000 incentive to green transition

French energy company TotalEnergies will pay €2,000 to each of its 35,000 French employees to help them finance greener modes of energy and transportation.

TotalEnergies announced on Thursday it would help its employees’ personal green transition by reimbursing their expenses by up to 80%, with a cap of €2,000.

The agreement was unanimously signed by the three French unions representing the 35,000 TotalEnergies employees in France.

It will be implemented on 1 January next year, and will apply to the workers of French companies that are 100% owned by the oil and gas multinational, as well as to the subsidiaries at least 50% owned by the energy giant.

What is eligible?

Transportation modes TotalEnergies employees can partially get reimbursed for include electric and hybrid cars, electric bikes, and low-emission cars. The company will also help staff finance the installation of electric car outlets, or buy a biofuel conversion kit.

At home, employees will be able to use the money for some high energy performance appliances, that are also easily fixable, as well as to improve insulation and transition to greener sources of energy such as solar panels or wood or pellet stoves.

“As a major energy actor, we care about helping our employees finance change in their daily lives,” said TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné in the statement announcing the deal. “We wish to positively contribute to the country’s low-carbon energy targets”.

TotalEnergies is one of the world’s leading oil and gas companies, whose net profits doubled to reach $36.2 billion in 2022.