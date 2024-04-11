EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Swedish app launched where you can tip off wrongly parked cars to earn money

Make money by reporting wrongly parked cars in Uppsala, Sweden
Make money by reporting wrongly parked cars in Uppsala, Sweden Copyright EBU and SESVT
By David O'Sullivan with EBU
Swedish company launches app to earn money by reporting wrongly parked cars

A new app lets you report improperly parked cars for money.

Swedish company Scout Park has launched a mobile app where you can tip off wrongly parked cars to traffic wardens.

"Scout Park is a so-called gig economy app that allows anyone over the age of 16 with a Swedish social security number to earn money by helping parking attendants find people who do not follow the parking rules in the community," Erik Englund, CEO of Scout Park, said.

Once you upload a photo of a wrongly parked car, the app notifies you that a parking attendant is on their way. If your tip leads to an inspection fee, then you'll get paid for your contribution. 

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.

Additional sources • SVT

