The 26th Thessaloniki Film Festival kicked off with the film “They Shot the Piano Players” by Fernando Trueba, who also received the honorary Golden Alexander for his lifetime contribution to cinema.

The 26th edition of International Documentary Festival is taking place in Thessaloniki, Greece. This year’s main tribute, titled “Citizen Queer”, contains a large number of LGBTQI+ documentaries. During the 11 days of the event, a total of 250 are being screened.

One of the documentaries presented was “My Stolen Planet”, by Farahnaz Sharifi, has won the top prize. The film features archive footage showing life in Iran before the 1979 Revolution. The director remains in Germany because she can no longer return to Iran.

Euronews correspondent, Georgios Mitropoulos, takes you inside one of Europe's most important documentary festivals.

