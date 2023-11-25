EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Elon Musk says Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar 'hates Irish people'

FILE: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
FILE: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The billionaire tech mogul's comments came after the Taoiseach revealed new legislation to crack down on hate speech after violent anti-immigrant rioting Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech billionaire Elon Musk says that Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "hates the Irish people." 

Musk made the comments on his own social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

It came in response to a post where one user claimed the Irish government "want all of your freedoms," after Varadkar announced new legislation to combat hate speech.

Musk's comments on X were followed by dozens of anti-Varadkar posts, many of which were racist in tone. 

On Thursday afternoon a stabbing incident in Dublin saw three children and an adult injured near a school, which some people blamed on the government's immigration policy.

Police say right-wing agitators were behind violent protests which followed the stabbing,  bringing angry mobs onto the streets of the city centre, burning vehicles and smashing windows amid a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment. 

Politicians on all sides have condemned Thursday night's rioting.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Press freedom campaigners urge Ireland's Sinn Fein to stop suing critical journalists

Dying for change: Ireland’s stalled plan to open a safe injecting facility for drug users

Why Ireland's leaders are willing to be tougher on Israel than most

Leo Varadkar Ireland Elon Musk Far-right