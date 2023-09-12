Apple set to launch new iPhones amidst sales slump

It's time for Apple's biggest event of the year: the launch of its next generation of iPhones. The tech giant hopes to seduce consumers after disappointing sales results, losses on the market and new threats from China.

A range of new Apple products will be unveiled on Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The launch event, named ‘Wonderlust’, hopes to captivate consumers at a time when Apple’s sales have been falling for three consecutive quarters, the longest decline in around seven years.

Earlier this summer, the tech giant became the first publicly held US company to be valued at $3 trillion (around €2.8 trillion), but its stock price has dropped by nearly 10% since mid-July, taking it back below this threshold.

Insiders predict the new iPhones won't dramatically differ from previous models, but advancements are expected in chips, cameras, and battery life. Rumours also suggest the Pro models could use titanium instead of stainless steel for their frames, which would make the devices lighter.

EU says no to Lightning chargers

To add to this, following a ruling from the European Union, Apple will have to introduce a USB-C charger. The company’s phones currently use the exclusive Lightning adaptor, but the EU wants to standardise chargers from late 2024.

Apple argued that this ruling would “harm consumers” last year, but the change is expected to prove popular. USB-C cables typically charge devices more quickly, download speeds are faster, and many people already own one of these chargers for other products.

A less popular announcement could be a potential price rise for the iPhone Pro and Pro Max. The current iPhone 14 Pro is on the US market for $1,000 (around €934) while the Pro Max starts at $1,100 (around €1,027). Experts believe the next generation models may cost an extra $100 to $200.

And what about China?

Many eyes will also remain on China as Apple launches its next set of products. According to the Wall Street Journal, China is ordering government officials not to use iPhones or other foreign branded phones, a move to reduce its dependency on the US.

Such a ban could harm Apple, given that China is its largest international market and accounts for around 20% of its revenue. The company lost $190 billion in market capitalisation last week since a number of media outlets reported on Beijing's rumoured ban.

Sales in the country are also threatened by the success of Chinese tech giant Huawei, which recently launched its new smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro.

Apple’s launch will be streamed on the company’s website and YouTube channel at 10am PT.