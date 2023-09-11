EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
BMW to invest £600 million in UK electric Mini plant

Unsold 2024 Cooper SE electric hardtops sit Friday, April 14, 2023, at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Unsold 2024 Cooper SE electric hardtops sit Friday, April 14, 2023, at a Mini dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Copyright David Zalubowski/AP
By AFP
The investment will secure 4,000 "highly-skilled jobs" and strengthen production lines, according to the Department of Business and Trade.

German car manufacturer BMW is to invest millions of pounds in producing electric vehicles at its Mini plant in Oxford, the UK government has announced.

The investment, worth £600 million (€701 million), will secure 4,000 "highly-skilled jobs" and strengthen production lines, according to the Department of Business and Trade.

The announcement means that car makers will have invested some £6 billion in the UK's automotive sector over the past two years.

The new investment will enable BMW to build two next-generation electric designs, the Mini Cooper and the Mini Aceman, at its Oxford plant, alongside conventional cars.

"BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, praising his government's support for the industry in terms of growth and employment.

The news comes after multinational car manufacturer Stellantis' announcement last week that it will begin production of electric vehicles at its Ellesmere plant, following a £100 million investment.

In July, Indian automotive group Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, announced a £4 billion investment in an electric vehicle plant in the UK.

