David Fincher premieres 'The Killer' in Venice

By Euronews with AP

David Fincher walked the red carpet for the world premiere of his psychological action thriller at 80th Venice International Film Festival Sunday.

Three-time Oscar nominee Fincher ("Fight Club," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Social Network") directs the movie, based on a French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent, with a screenplay adapted by "Seven" screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker.

"The Killer" is the story of an assassin who, after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers - and himself - on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

"The Killer" also stars Charles Parnell and Arliss Howard, along with Kerry O'Malley, Sophie Charlotte, Emiliano Pernía and Gabriel Polanco.

Rose Bertram arrives on the red carpet for his movie 'The Killer' in competition at the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 20 Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse

American filmmaker Damien Chazelle ("Whiplash," "La La Land") will serve as Jury President for the main competition at the La Biennale Di Venezia.

The festival at the Venice Lido runs through 9 September.

The festival will also showcase films by Woody Allen, William Friedkin, Richard Linklater, Roman Polanski, Harmony Korine and Wes Anderson, screening out of competition.

Hong Kong actor and singer Tony Leung received a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the festival.