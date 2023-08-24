By Euronews with AP

Film director says plans to turn Adolf Hitler's Austrian birthplace into a police training centre are just what he would have wanted.

A documentary filmmaker is claiming plans to turn Adolf Hitler’s old house into a police academy could be perceived as a triumph of the will for the dictator.

Guenther Schwaiger has unearthed a 1939 newspaper article that says Hitler wanted his birthplace in Braunau to be used to house public officials.

The director believes it would be wrong for the change of use for the building to go ahead.

He said: “If we decide with the house, then it must in any case be a decision that does not have anything to do with Adolf Hitler, not in the least with his expression of will.”

Amidst the controversy, Schwaiger’s film opens on September 1st.