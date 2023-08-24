EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Police academy: a new film sparks a controversy over Hitler's birthplace

Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Braunau, Austria
Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Braunau, Austria Copyright Kerstin Joensson/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Film director says plans to turn Adolf Hitler's Austrian birthplace into a police training centre are just what he would have wanted.

A documentary filmmaker is claiming plans to turn Adolf Hitler’s old house into a police academy could be perceived as a triumph of the will for the dictator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guenther Schwaiger has unearthed a 1939 newspaper article that says Hitler wanted his birthplace in Braunau to be used to house public officials.

The director believes it would be wrong for the change of use for the building to go ahead.

He said: “If we decide with the house, then it must in any case be a decision that does not have anything to do with Adolf Hitler, not in the least with his expression of will.”

Amidst the controversy, Schwaiger’s film opens on September 1st.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Culture Re-View: The day Jesse Owens ruined Hitler's Olympic Games

Culture Re-View: Hitler publishes the first volume of 'Mein Kampf'

Nazi Memorabilia: why did someone just buy Hitler's watch?

Protest Reconstruction Adolf hitler