Google fined €2m in France over search engine and Google Play

Tech giant Google has been fined €2m in France over its search engine and Google Play Store.

The French Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control said the company had not complied with rules on providing some information on ranking criteria.

The watchdog also said searches on tourism accommodation lacked explanations for the prices and Google Play Store did not give consumers reasons for not publishing their reviews of apps.

Following inspections carried out in 2021, the DGCCRF's national investigation department found that Google's search engine "failed to provide information on the criteria used to rank results."

Google's anti-fraud department said they had since "corrected part of the sanctioned shortcoming" and the company said they regretted that the changes had not been taken into account by the agency.