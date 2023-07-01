Russell Crowe honoured at Czech international film festival

By Euronews with AP

An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off its 57th edition with a dedication to Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

Crowe, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for his role in “Gladiator”, was honoured for his outstanding contribution to world cinema on the opening night Friday.

Crowe, a New Zealand native, also performed with his band Indoor Garden Party on Friday and presented his movie “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” the following day.

Organisers will also honour Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through July 8. The grand jury will consider 11 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.