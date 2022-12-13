After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on “The Banshees of Inisherin".

Martin McDonagh's feuding friends' tale beat all other films with eight nominations.

Co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson previously worked together for McDonaghs' directorial debut "In Bruges" (2008).

Having already received widespread acclaim, the film is set on a fictional Irish island Inisherin and follows Pádraic Súilleabháin (Farrell) as he is ignored by his old friend Colm Doherty (Gleeson).

Also in the running is "All Quiet on the Western Front", based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque which has been nominated for Best Motion Picture, Non-English language.

The Netflix production, directed by Edward Berger, follows the story of a German soldier's physical and mental trauma during World War I.

The original book sold 2.5 million copies in 22 languages in its first 18 months of print.

The book, first published in 1928 and its sequel "The Road Black" (1930), was banned in Nazi Germany.

In 1930, the book was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film of the same name, directed by Lewis Milestone.