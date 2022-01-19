Watch live: VinFuture prize outlines vision for a brighter future

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Watch the livestream of VinFuture Prize as it happens on the 20th of January at 4pm CET.

“Creating positive change and having a direct impact on people’s lives – this has always been my purpose in business and life,” says Pham Nhat Vuong Chairman of Vingroup and Founder of VinFuture Foundation. “I strongly believe that the VinFuture Foundation and the VinFuture Prize will not only promote creativity in science and technology but also push the frontiers of human knowledge, all with the aim of improving people’s lives.”

The vision for the VinFuture Prize is to catalyse meaningful change in people’s everyday lives and to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It aims to do this through tangible and highly scalable improvements in areas such as productivity, prosperity, connectivity, health, safety, environment, sustainability, as well as their overall happiness regardless of socioeconomic status.

The award aims to support transformational technological innovations, offering a $3M (€2.6M) grand prize to be awarded for proven breakthrough research and technological innovations which positively improve the quality of human life and create a more equitable and sustainable world for future generations.

The prize has also earmarked three $500,000 (€440,000) special prizes for developing country innovators, female innovators and for outstanding achievements in emerging fields.

The winners will be selected from almost 600 nominations by the Vinfuture Prize council, which is taking on the task of reviewing and ratifying the fields of focus and the selection process, as well as selecting the VinFuture Laureates. The council is chaired by Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend of the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom - himself a Winner of the 2010 Millennium Physics Prize for his work on plastic electronics. He is one of eleven council members representing a global and diverse team of distinguished individuals from academia, research, and industry, all of whom are globally renowned for their achievements in advancing human progress and contributions in the fields of science, technology, and industry.

The winners of the inaugural VinFuture Prize will be announced on the 20th of January 2022.