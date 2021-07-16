Fully vaccinated people returning to England from France will still need to quarantine for 10 days, the British government announced on Friday.

Starting Monday, fully vaccinated UK residents returning from amber countries will no longer have to quarantine, except those arriving from France "following the persistent presence of cases in France of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa," Britain's Department of Health said in a statement.

Travellers, regardless of their vaccination status will also have to submit to tests during their self-isolation.

"While current cases of the Beta variant in France are not high enough to require arrivals to enter managed quarantine, it is important to consider the potential detection and transmission risk in light of the current situation in England," the statement added.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: "We have always been clear that we will not hesistate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme."

The UK recorded more than 51,000 new infections on Friday — the highest daily tally since January 15. Hospitalisations and deaths have also increased since early June but remain much lower than during the winter and early spring.

The 49 fatalities observed on Friday bring the UK's COVID-19 death toll to 128,913.

According to health authorities, 99% of new cases are from the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

Across the Channel, 10,908 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon, as well as 22 deaths. France's death toll is now close to 111,480.