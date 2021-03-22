Watch live: Meet the climate change entrepreneurs

In this Climate Now live we talk to leading entrepreneurs to discuss how to build a business based on climate data and the opportunities presented by climate-friendly technologies.

We give you the fast track from the insiders in this rapidly developing field, where the flood of new climate data, the urgent demand to cut emissions and post-pandemic recovery funds create huge opportunities for smart ideas to flourish here in Europe.

Speaker profiles:

Gil Lizcano, Founder Climate Scale and R&D Director at Vortex

Gil is a serial entrepreneur building businesses in Europe, including Climate Scale, which offers high resolution climate data to cities, companies and other stakeholders, giving them a vision of the changes and risks ahead due to global warming. Gil is also behind Vortex, a growing wind forecasting company servicing the wind energy industry.

Bertrand Piccard, Entrepreneur and Explorer, Solar Impulse Foundation

Bertrand circumnavigated the globe in a solar-powered aircraft in 2016. Since then, he’s on a mission to support climate-friendly technologies. With his Solar Impulse Foundation, he is close to having found, assessed and labeled 1000 cleantech solutions that have a positive impact on both the environment and the economy. Now he’s making sure that they get used.

Laia Romero, Director, Lobelia Earth

Laia is an entrepreneur in the field of Earth observation, taking data from satellites to build a business around the risks and opportunities presented by climate change in Europe. Her company gives valuable insights into everything from plastic pollution to when the next plague will hit vulnerable farmers.

Stijn Vermoote, Head of User Engagement, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Stijn is in charge of making sure that the EU's Earth Observation network Copernicus offers the right kind of data for budding businesses to build their profits. His vision is to foster a new generation of climate entrepreneurs in Europe.