Did the coronavirus pandemic alter the course of climate change? That's the theme of our live debate on the Euronews YouTube channel at 18.00 CET on Thursday 21st January 2021.

Please send us your questions and comments, and we'll put them to our expert panel.

Conservationist Jane Goodall, Environmentalist and UN Youth Advisor Nathan Méténier, Copernicus climate scientist Carlo Buontempo, and WMO emissions expert Oksana Tarasova are hosted by Climate Now presenter Jeremy Wilks in this live discussion.

Watch the debate here

COVID-19 vs. Climate Change

2020 was a record-breaking year for the health of our planet and its people. But was it a turning point in climate change history?

Last year, emissions of greenhouse gases dropped by 7%, and the lockdowns meant many city streets were empty, while the air became cleaner. However, CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere rose to new highs in 2020, reaching levels last seen on our planet in the Pliocene period over 3 million years ago. So, how many years of lockdowns do we really need to make a difference to global warming?

In the past 12 months we saw a new all-time high inside the Arctic circle of 38°C, there was a severe hurricane season in the Atlantic, and many droughts, floods and wildfires across the world. The last decade, from 2011 to 2020, was the warmest ever recorded. Is the weather and climate just going to become more extreme in the next 10 years?

The pandemic effect - what long term impact was there?

In 2020, our own personal worlds changed enormously, and there was much hope that last year represented a turning point in our attitudes to nature and climate change.

People travelled less, consumed less, and shifted to a 'new normal' because of the coronavirus restrictions. What did we learn from the pandemic and how can it help us to protect our planet?

Key questions:

_Is there any chance we will be able to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Accord?

_

What do we know about the climate in 2020 and what does it mean for our future?

_Did society shift in 2020, and are we really ready to become sustainable? _

Meet our guests:

Dr Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. An Italian climate scientist who now works at the interface between climate science and decision-makers in government and society.

Dr Carlo Buontempo Courtesy: Copernicus Climate Change Service / ECMWF

Dr Jane Goodall DBE, an ethologist and conservationist. Dr Goodall is best known for her research in the wild chimpanzees of Gombe in Tanzania. Her organisation, The Jane Goodall Institute, is active in 25 countries with programmes to benefit the community, animals and the environment.

Dr Jane Goodall Courtesy: Stuart Clarke

Nathan Méténier, Member of the UN Secretary General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. The 21-year-old climate and environmental activist is a leading light in the youth movement to campaign for greener policies and the protection of nature.

Nathan Méténier Courtesy: Nathan Méténier

Dr Oksana Tarasova, Head of Atmospheric Environment Research Division at the World Meteorological Organisation. Since 2014 she has led the Global Atmosphere Watch Programme, the global network of observatories keeping an eye on greenhouse gas emissions, the ozone layer and atmospheric pollution.

Dr Oksana Tarasova Euronews

To hear the latest news on the true state of our planet, watch Climate Now on Euronews every month. The series is the fruit of a unique collaboration between Euronews, Europe's biggest news channel, and the Copernicus Climate Change Service.