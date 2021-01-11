This content is not available in your region

Travel

In pictures: these vintage shots from the snow will get you in the mood for some winter fun

A man takes off his skis to rest at the Promenade des Anglais after rare heavy snowfall in Nice, France. January 8, 1985
A man takes off his skis to rest at the Promenade des Anglais after rare heavy snowfall in Nice, France. January 8, 1985   -   Copyright  Eric Gaillard/AFP
By Natalia Liubchenkova
Text size Aa Aa

For many of us, winter comes with the cold, whether we like it or not. Even though staying home has become the norm amid the pandemic, let's not forget the opportunities for outdoor fun the winter has to offer.

Get inspired to enjoy the beauty of the season with this selection of old photographs from different corners of the world. Some date back to the 19th Century!

AP
Women and men ice skate on a lake in New York's Central Park, USA. 1893AP
AP
Women and men ice skate on a lake in New York's Central Park, USA. 1893AP
AP
Members of the Belgian royal family enjoy a skiing break in St Moritz, Switzerland. February 9, 1928AP
-/AFP or licensors
Young men have a snowball fight in front of the Capitol, Washington DC, USA. January 16, 1939-/AFP or licensors
AP
Army troops enjoy a snowball fight at a base in Northern Ireland. April 15, 1942AP
AFP
A family goes skiing in the Bois de Vincennes near Paris, France. January 1945AFP
AFP
A boy sleds in the snow-covered rue de l'Abreuvoir in Montmartre, Paris, France. January 1945AFP
AFP
People enjoy ice skating on a frozen lake in the French Alps. January 1946AFP
AFP
People enjoy skiing during the winter holidays in Chamonix, France. February 1947AFP
AFP
People have a drink while skiing near the cable car line departure station in Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France. February 1949AFP
Sidney Smart/AP
Children throw snowballs in front of Buckingham Palace, London. January 4, 1955Sidney Smart/AP
AFP
Young people carry their skis as they arrive at Gare de Lyon in Paris, France, after some winter sports activities. April 5, 1959AFP
STF/AFP
Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco and children Caroline and Albert slide down a road in Switzerland during their winter holiday. February 26, 1960STF/AFP
AP
Ski lifts above a snowy scene near Shiga Kogen ski resort in Yamanouchi, Nagano, Japan. February 14, 1961AP
AFP
Children slide in the snow on the Montmartre hill in Paris, France. February 2, 1963AFP
AP
Nuns of the St. Mary of the Angels convent sled on the slopes of Long View Park in Rock Island, Illinois, February 1, 1965AP
Jim Pringle/AP
Student priests hurl snowballs in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on February 9, 1965. Rome was hit by its worst snowstorm since 1796Jim Pringle/AP
AFP
Young people with skis on their shoulders meet at gare de Lyon in Paris to depart for the winter sports holiday a few days before Christmas. 20 December 1965AFP
Barry Thumma/AP
President Jimmy Carter admires a snowman on the lawn of the White House in Washington. January 13, 1978Barry Thumma/AP
Eric Gaillard/AFP
A man takes off his skis to rest at the Promenade des Anglais after rare heavy snowfall in Nice, France. January 8, 1985Eric Gaillard/AFP

Do you get to enjoy the snow and cold temperatures where you are? What’s your recipe for seasonal happiness? Share your thoughts with us @euronewstravel.