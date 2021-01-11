For many of us, winter comes with the cold, whether we like it or not. Even though staying home has become the norm amid the pandemic, let's not forget the opportunities for outdoor fun the winter has to offer.

Get inspired to enjoy the beauty of the season with this selection of old photographs from different corners of the world. Some date back to the 19th Century!

Women and men ice skate on a lake in New York's Central Park, USA. 1893 AP

Members of the Belgian royal family enjoy a skiing break in St Moritz, Switzerland. February 9, 1928 AP

Young men have a snowball fight in front of the Capitol, Washington DC, USA. January 16, 1939 -/AFP or licensors

Army troops enjoy a snowball fight at a base in Northern Ireland. April 15, 1942 AP

A family goes skiing in the Bois de Vincennes near Paris, France. January 1945 AFP

A boy sleds in the snow-covered rue de l'Abreuvoir in Montmartre, Paris, France. January 1945 AFP

People enjoy ice skating on a frozen lake in the French Alps. January 1946 AFP

People enjoy skiing during the winter holidays in Chamonix, France. February 1947 AFP

People have a drink while skiing near the cable car line departure station in Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, France. February 1949 AFP

Children throw snowballs in front of Buckingham Palace, London. January 4, 1955 Sidney Smart/AP

Young people carry their skis as they arrive at Gare de Lyon in Paris, France, after some winter sports activities. April 5, 1959 AFP

Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco and children Caroline and Albert slide down a road in Switzerland during their winter holiday. February 26, 1960 STF/AFP

Ski lifts above a snowy scene near Shiga Kogen ski resort in Yamanouchi, Nagano, Japan. February 14, 1961 AP

Children slide in the snow on the Montmartre hill in Paris, France. February 2, 1963 AFP

Nuns of the St. Mary of the Angels convent sled on the slopes of Long View Park in Rock Island, Illinois, February 1, 1965 AP

Student priests hurl snowballs in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on February 9, 1965. Rome was hit by its worst snowstorm since 1796 Jim Pringle/AP

Young people with skis on their shoulders meet at gare de Lyon in Paris to depart for the winter sports holiday a few days before Christmas. 20 December 1965 AFP

President Jimmy Carter admires a snowman on the lawn of the White House in Washington. January 13, 1978 Barry Thumma/AP

A man takes off his skis to rest at the Promenade des Anglais after rare heavy snowfall in Nice, France. January 8, 1985 Eric Gaillard/AFP

