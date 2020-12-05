'Once in a generation' exhibition of Queen's art open to public

Many works belonging to the British Royal Art collection are usually only seen by Queen Elizabeth II, invited heads of state and VIPs, or by a few members of the public during the annual summer opening of the palace.

Now, works by the likes of Rubens, Rembrandt and Canaletto are set to have their own dedicated public display.

The art normally hangs on the walls of Buckingham Palace’s Nash Gallery but it’s undergoing renovation work.

"It's a building site now, which means that these paintings have either got to be stored or shown - perfect opportunity,” explains Desmond Shawe-Taylor, who is surveyor of the Queen's pictures.

“We just moved them across the palace, brought them here to the Queen's Gallery where the lighting conditions are ideal. They can all be on eye-level and mounted. This is really a once in a generation exhibition of masterpieces from the Royal Collection," he added.

“This is the first time that they've hung together in a modern gallery setting in the Queen's Gallery," added Isabella Manning, assistant curator of paintings at the Royal Collection Trust.

As many as 65 works from the Royal Collection are now on display at the Queen’s Gallery in London until the end of January.