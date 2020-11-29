Meet the photographer: Arden NL

We've become huge fans of the 31-year-old, Amsterdam-based photographer Arden NL for his colourful shots of cities and towns around the world. We recently caught up with Arden to find out more about his work, what inspires him, and how his travels have influenced his photography.

What got you into photography?

I have always been interested in photography, especially during my travels. After my trip to Namibia in spring 2017, I decided to do photography at a professional level.

Namibia is one of the most unique places I have ever been. During my trip, I decided to share this country with the world using my Instagram account. Three years later, I continue to capture the world on a professional level, starting from the city where I live: Amsterdam.

What inspires you?

Traditional architecture, colourful patterns, reflections, hidden gems and city lights are the main focus in my photography. I like to show people things that they have not seen before. I'm always searching for different perspectives that make my pictures distinctive.

What is the most interesting place you have visited with your work?

I think so far it is Gdansk in Poland. This image I posted last year went viral globally, and reached millions of people.

It was also featured in mass media especially in Poland televisions and newspapers. When I ask people why they like this picture so much, the answer is usually: "It is an unexpected picture".

When people think about Poland they can think it's a grey country, with a minimalist palette. But as you can see from the image, it's one of the most colourful places.

Thanks to this shot, many travel photographers and influencers visited the city to capture the same spot. In that sense it is also one of my most successful images.

