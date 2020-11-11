4 of the most luxurious campervans money can buy

Luxurious and innovative mobile homes are turning even the chicest of jet-setters into glampervan fans.

Best for Business Travellers Taking WFH to the Wilderness

The GlamperRV Business Line

£75,000 (€82,980)

If you've dreamt of a luxury home office solution, but want the flexibility to travel - this is the perfect business class, mobile office hotel. Glamper RV

The only thing this executive mobile home doesn’t come with is its own PA. But all your other work-from-anywhere needs are catered for.

There’s a large desk, LED lighting, bathroom, multiple USB charging points, mobile wifi, Nespresso coffee machine, fridge freezer, and plug sockets without the need for an electric hook up, courtesy of a powerful in-built inverter.

The vehicle is 7.39m long and 2.33m wide, and fits in a full kitchen, separate bedroom with double bed and en-suite shower room.

It can also be converted from work into weekend mode as the desk seats five for meals.

There’s a garage space for bikes, an option to include a flatscreen TV, and exterior gas points mean you can fire up the BBQ from anywhere.

Best For Doing Route 66

Style Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition RV

From US$225,000 (€190,920)

The main cabin is complete with skylights to bring the outdoors inside, while also being perfect for stargazing. Bowlus Road Chief

We challenge you to find a more swish and functional RV.

Individually handcrafted in California, with chrome and teak finishes, it sleeps a maximum of four people.

Large skylights let in light during the day, adding to its surprising sense of space. You can choose your own colour-schemes and luxurious additions such as heated floors take it to the next level.

There’s a galley kitchen and in the bedroom, twin beds can be converted to a single king. There’s also a sofa and armchair in the living area for guests along for the ride.

The exterior is made from aircraft-strength aluminium and fender skirts can be personalised with the owner’s name.

The electricity system charges in three to four hours and is managed via Bluetooth.

Best For Spontaneity-seeking Commitment-phobes

Cabana

From US$220 (€186) per night

All Cabana campers come with queen beds, indoor kitchens, and a bathroom. Daniel Benjamin, @danielbenjaminphoto

Cabana set out to design a campervan that is as good or better than a hotel room, so that you can book your accommodation and car in one reservation.

The service is currently available in Seattle but is soon to hit the road in LA, San Francisco and San Diego too. Book your trip via the Cabana app and you’ll quickly get to grips with the vehicle’s smart functionality.

There’s everything you’d expect from an RV cleverly designed with a splash of boutique hotel styling. That includes a kitchenette, shower and toilet, a comfy ‘camper queen’ bed and Amazon Fire TV.

The passenger seat swivels to face the back of the vehicle so you can sit across from your travel companion. It drives like an SUV so it’s an accessible drive for anyone with a license.

Best For Futuristic Thrill-seekers

Tesla CyberTruck

From US$39,900 (€33,856.55)

Have you ever seen a more futuristic looking vehicle? Tesla

This innovative vehicle boasts ‘better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car’ - and it’s all electric.

It looks like something out of Blade Runner and is built with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton.

This is less of a mobile home to pootle off on holiday in and more of an electric beast to intimidate the heck out of other drivers as you power (silently) through Death Valley.

It seats six and when it is released in 2021/22 will come with an optional camper configuration with a pull-out kitchen, foldable countertop and sleeping quarters beneath a pop-up tent that extends upwards from the back of the truck.

You can order yours now with just a US$100 deposit.

Jenny Southan is editor and founder of travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender.