"It's a myth that older people can't change or improve" says wellness researcher

The new Nestore personalised coaching aims to give you hints and tips on how to stay well as you get older.

The connected devices developed in an EU project tailor their feedback to fit your personality and interests.

"It's really a myth that older people can't change or can't improve,” says Canan Ziylan, Senior Researcher at Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences. “And we want to show them that they are able to change. And it doesn't have to be like a large change from their daily life. But with small changes, you can have an effect.

"There is a system that is able to start from the photo of the dish and recognize the ingredients the amount and therefore the calories and types of nutritious ingredients that have been entered and therefore also helps you in the choice of your next meals so that you have a healthy and balanced diet.

"We know that lots of illnesses and diseases in our societies now are preventable with lifestyle and with interventions that are not that invasive, but are really effective in the long run. So we know for from recent research that 40 per cent of all Alzheimer's cases are preventable by lifestyle. So I think in the end, of course, we start somewhere in healthy people but the goal is then to prevent other diseases in the long run."

"What makes an effective and successful technological solution for promoting a good lifestyle for people over-65 is ease of use. Ease of use and the fact that these objects can be inserted into everyday things. This ensures that there is a high acceptance of these objects and therefore people really participate with the approach. The other aspect is that these coaching systems do not touch very high elements, but touch elements of the user's daily life that are sometimes very simple and sometimes obvious but that are precisely those that make the difference in a full acceptance of prevention strategies".