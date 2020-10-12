Burning off the calories at minus 120 degrees - my brush with cryotherapy in Dubai

Dubai is a city that is focused on rest and recuperation and wellbeing.

On the Palm Jumeirah, the Anantara Spa is an Asian-inspired sanctuary that offers luxurious pampering to rejuvenate the body. Therapies include their signature Magnesium immune boosting massage.

“It is 100% magnesium pure,” says Nantakan Ngerntae, Senior Therapist. “The health benefits of the magnesium are that it helps to reduce your muscle tension and also to sleep well. “

Visitors can also benefit from lifestyle advice, nutritional information and dynamic coaching.

“We are of course here to give guidance to the client,” says Spa Director Galina Antoniuk. “Because what is massage therapy and what is a treatment? It’s not just one moment or action. It’s important if you want to maintain and keep this healthy mentality and wellbeing for yourself that you have to do it constantly.”

I’m told that for people who don’t sleep much, which is me as I have two young children, the magnesium really works and relaxes you. And that’s exactly how I feel. I could just go to sleep.

In the full-body Cryo the body is exposed to sub-zero temperatures which is negative 140 degrees for three minutes. It boosts your metabolism, it will improve your immunity and it helps in healing. Sana Memon Head Physiotherapist, Cryo

Across town at the Emirates Towers you’ll find Cryo. Now this clinic specialises in Cryotherapy and for me that means Sci-Fi movies. These specialist treatments are carried out at sub-zero temperatures. Initially used to treat rheumatic diseases, Cryotherapy has evolved to use rapid short-term freezing methods to improve performance, enhance beauty and achieve slimming.

“In the full body Cryo the body is exposed to sub-zero temperatures which is negative 140 degrees for three minutes,” says head physiotherapist Sana Memon. “So the basic benefit of the treatment is you burn around 600-800 calories approximately per session and it boosts your metabolism, it will improve your immunity and it helps in healing.”

It’s cold. It’s actually a little bit like being in a refrigerator. Literally. But it was worth it for the 400 calories that apparently I’ll burn and it was about minus 120. I didn’t last the full three minutes I have to admit, but it was, well, very different.

The Mandarin Oriental is one of the newest luxury hotels in Dubai and comes with a 5-Star spa to match. Covid-19 brought with it many new challenges and safety measures for the beauty and wellness industry. But it is now once again welcoming guests.

It’s vitally important now, even more than ever to have more of that human connection which I think we have all been missing throughout the pandemic Sara Codner Director or Spa and Wellness, The Mandarin Oriental

“We follow very, very high hygiene standards and high protocols,” says Sara Codner, the Director of Spa and Wellness . “We’ve changed all of our protocols and I think once people felt very comfortable about coming back to us here, they felt even more the need to come and have treatments. We found that a lot of people have been very stressed, they have insomnia, and mental health of course is very important now with the Coronavirus, so it’s vitally important now, even more than ever to have more of that human connection which I think we have all been missing throughout the pandemic.”

One of the most popular wellbeing treatments here in conjunction with the Elixir Clinic is the IV Vita Drip . Following a consultation with their doctor, you’re hooked up to a vitamin infusion that promises to get you well from within.

“There are a number of B vitamins within this infusion and especially B12 which is very good to give you energy,” says Dr Zahra Jivraj Premji, COO at the Elixir Clinic. “So you’ll feel that sudden boost of energy immediately after. But it does also take time for you to feel the great effects as time goes on. Now it’s going straight into your bloodstream so it’s better access for your body effectively. So it’s better than eating it through your food or taking them orally.”

A city that prides itself on being able to offer the latest treatments, Dubai is certainly committed to its all-round holistic approach.