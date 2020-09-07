Valladolid and Palencia are two examples of 'LightHouse' and 'Follower' cities within the EU mission to create 'Climate Neutral' and 'Smart Cities'.

They are pioneering a holistic approach for a sustainable urban regeneration model, supporting organisational, human and economic decision-making processes towards large-scale renovation and city transformation.

These cities leading the way for the pilot will be where an initiative or specific technology is tested and then replicated in other European urban environments.

Miguel Ángel García, coordinator of the REMOURBAN project in Valladolid, explained to Euronews, for this week's Futuris show, the importance of this kind of pilot project.

"The main advantage of this project is the creation of a comprehensive urban regeneration model that has allowed us to capture experiences and recommendations for other cities, to also transform their environments and face the challenges that the cities of the future will face. I mean, increasing resilience, improving sustainability and providing citizens with services more sustainable and respectful to the environment," he said.

Watch the full interview in the above player.