The glories of Dubai Marina

Dubai Marina is much more than just a glamorous urban dock for luxury yachts (although it's that as well!) It's also home to a huge range of chic bars and restaurants to suit all tastes and moods. And, of course, it has those iconic towers that define its famous skyline.

One of the best ways to admire the architecture around Dubai Marina is from the deck of a boat. You can charter a private yacht, hop onboard an organised boat tour - or you can even cross the marina for as little as €2 in a water taxi.

Five-star resorts hug the coastline. Their vast, marble-clad lobbies lead to some of Dubai’s most famous weekend brunch venues and postcard-perfect beaches. As for Dubai Marina's beach clubs, from Drift to Zero Gravity, they are dizzyingly beautiful; their pool decks are catwalks for the latest swimwear fashions.

Jumereirah Beach Residence

Jumeirah Beach Residence itself is the largest single-phase commercial and residential project in the world. It's strategically lined along a chic waterfront strip known as The Walk, feautring stunning 3D murals. The Walk has a very varied range of fashion, home and handicraft shops and boutiques. The outdoor pop-up market stalls offer jewellery, food treats and homeware, as well as performances by street entertainers.

Jumereirah Beach Residence is made up of 40 high-rise buildings divided into six clusters, all with superb access to first-class retailers, entertainment venues and restaurants.

Up on the Flying Cup

The adjacent cosmopolitan shopping area The Beach has many attractions, including the floating adventure park Aqua Fun. This amazing water park makes a statement, by spelling out "I ♡ Dubai" via is pools and slides when seen from above.

Another highlight at The Beach is The Flying Cup, a ride that you can sit in and be elevated to fabulous views, seen in all their glory from 40 metres up - while eating and drinking! From the top, you can see Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and, of course, that wonderful Dubai Marina skyline.

Another featutre of The Beach that the kids in particular will love is Bricks 4 Fun, where they can spend hours creating with Lego bricks and more:

View from the XLine

And for a different way to see the sights, you can take to the sky: the Dubai Marina XLine is a kilometre–long zipwire which reaches speeds of up to 80km per hour, starting from a a height of 170 metres – and riders go head-first!