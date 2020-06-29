Cooking for Royalty - a recipe for perfection

As you enter Shanghai Me, in Dubai's financial district, you may be forgiven for thinking you're in a restaurant in pre-war China. Architect Michele Bönan was employed to help transport diners in the restaurant back to the 1930s. He did so by furnishing this foodie hotspot with art deco styled interior that you would have typically found in a trendy Shanghai restaurant around 90 years ago.

During this period Shanghai was experiencing dramatic growth, much like Dubai today. It was seen as a new fashionable city and was often called the Paris of the east.

Recently this eatery has been voted to be one of the best restaurants in the Gulf region. Chef Shane Macneill tells Euronews that the winning combination of nice interior and mouthwatering food is complimented by consistency and tentative staff. It's no surprise that it has become a favourite place to dine for high profile people such as Royalty, celebrities and sports stars.

Chef Shane explains that a lot of research goes into how a dish created before it leaves his kitchen. He looks at what other leading chefs in the oriental cuisine are doing. Macneill enjoys the challenge of innovating and improving recipes that have been around for centuries. He and his team all give their input on a dish before a communal decision is made on how the final piece should be.

When speaking about oriental food, Chef Shane said