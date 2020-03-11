BREAKING NEWS
real economy

What are the Sustainable Development Goals and is Europe reaching them?

By Efi Koutsokosta
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN are described as the blueprint to achieve a more sustainable future for all.

They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

The EU wants to deliver on these challenges by 2030. To do so it will integrate the SDG objectives into what is called the European Semester - an annual review of EU member states fiscal books.

They pay special attention to economic and employment questions.

The countries closest to achieving the SDGs in Europe are Denmark, Sweden, Finland, France, Austria, and Germany. But yet none are on track to achieve the goals by 2030.

At the bottom of the list we find Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus.

