Watch: Global Energy Prize award ceremony live from Moscow

The Global Energy Prize honours outstanding achievements in energy research and technology from around the world, which are helping address the energy challenges we are facing.

This year, in what is the 17th annual ceremony, the awards will recognise technological advances designed to solve infrastructure problems in the energy sector – such as issues of energy storage and integration, which are especially pivotal in the renewable energy sector.

The 2019 laureates are Professor Frede Blaabjerg from Denmark – for outstanding technical contributions to the design of power management systems enabling the integration of renewable power – and Dr. Khalil Amine from the USA, for outstanding contribution to the development of efficient electrical energy storage technology.

Other scientists being honoured will receive gold medals, gold badges and diplomas – and a share of a premium fund of 39 million rubles. The Global Energy Prize is rated as one of the world's 99 major science awards by the IREG Observatory on Academic Prizes and Excellence, and as a “mega prize” by the International Congress of Distinguished Awards.

Since 2003, the Global Energy Prize has been awarded to 39 laureates from 13 countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK and the USA.

The Global Energy Prize was established in Russia, through the Global Energy Association, and is supported by leading Russian energy companies Gazprom, FGC UES and Surgutneftegas. It promotes international energy co-operation and public and private investment in the energy sector.

The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, 3 October as part of Russian Energy Week. You can watch the ceremony here, streaming live from 10.30am CEST.