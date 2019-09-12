"Operation Yellowhammer" Explained

What happens if there is no Brexit deal?

A few pages of the UK's government assessment, "Operation Yellowhammer" offers a rare glimpse at what a no-deal Brexit looks like.

- Trucks could have to wait more than 2 days to cross the Channel;

- Certain types of fresh food supply will decrease;

- Protests and counter-protests will take place across the UK;

The flow of traffic across the English channel could be reduced by as much as 60% on the first day. The worst disruption could last for up to three months.

Traffic queues could affect fuel deliveries and trade routes, disrupting supplies of medicines and fresh food.

The document also says some businesses could cease trading, the black market could grow, and some social care providers might fail.

On top of that protests and counter-protests will take place across the UK. There may also be a rise in public disorder.

In a bigger picture all this will drag down the economy - the fifth largest in the world, that used to be the fastest growing in the G7 just a few years ago.

According to the Bank of England in the event of a no-deal Brexit, GDP would decline by about 5.5%, unemployment will rise to more than twice its current level - to about 7%. Inflation would also more than double to 5.5%.

A month ago the Sunday Times published the "Operation Yellowhammer" dossier. The document has been edited since then to say 'worst case planning assumptions' where previously it said 'base scenario".